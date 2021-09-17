Malcolm Allan: Tasty team ups are the way forward for Falkirk food firm

A tasting session recently took place at Malcolm Allan’s headquarters in Central Boulevard, Larbert, with a representative – UK sales manager Judith Davidson – from Mackays, one of the firms Malcolm Allan has collaborated with.

A Malcolm Allam spokesperson said: “We discussed the history of both of our brands and the challenges facing the food industry in recent times. Linking up with another brand like this allows us to accommodate local tastes while changing perceptions of the classic butcher’s sausage.

"Having such a positive collaboration with Makays just confirms this is what more brands need to do going forward – work together.”

Malcolm Allan sales analyst Ellie Montgomery and technical assistant Claire Millar join Mackays' UK sales manager Judith Davidson at the tasting session

The new products, known as the Gold Label range, include Malcolm Allan pork sausages infused with Mackays’ orange marmalade and pork sausages made with Arran Fine Foods Mustard.

The new range is available now in Asda and will be launching in Tesco next week.

“This range proves that sausages are not restricted to being part of a breakfast meal,” said the spokesperson. “Malcolm Allan can cater to different eating occasions and this collaboration with other food brands really shows off the best of Scottish foods and flavours.

“It’s like a little bite into over 200 years of combined history between these businesses, with flavours that are already liked and well-established with consumers.”

Back in July company director Gordon Allan praised his staff for their production prowess, when they created 161,000 in one week – 30,000 per day – to keep up with the customer demand during barbecue weather.

Mr Allan talked about the importance of collaboration, giving an example of the recent team-up which saw Malcolm Allan Lorne sausage share a package with McGhee's famous tattie scones to produce the ultimate breakfast pack.

He also stated he had concerns for the future of the Scottish meat industry, which might make it hard for the firm to beat their burger record in the future.

"It’s just being run down at the moment, with cattle numbers down,” he said. “When you compare it to Ireland – which has a similar population to Scotland – which has around seven million cattle, while Scotland only has 1.7 million."

