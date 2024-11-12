A family firm is celebrating 20 years in business – and is marking the occasion by offering customers 20 per cent off food.

Benny T’s are giving something back to the many customers who have supported them since the fish and chip restaurant and takeaway opened in 2004.

Husband and wife team Mark and Dominique Mulholland said they can’t believe it’s been two decades of “frying tonight” at their Laurieston premises.

They said: “It’s amazing to be celebrating our 20th anniversary. You enter into a new business venture with determination but also a degree of trepidation. We could never have imagined what we have achieved and feel very grateful to the local community, our customers and our dedicated suppliers who have all been part of the journey.”

Benny T's owners Mark and Dominique Mulholland as they prepare to celebrate 20 years in business. Pic: Michael Gillen

The idea of turning the former Laurieston Motors next to the Skew Bridge into a restaurant and takeaway was the brainchild of Dominique’s father, Benny Tomolillo, who after a long career in hospitality, was keen to venture into a new concept, a standalone fish and chip shop and restaurant.

Shortly before opening, he managed to convince Mark and Dominique to take a short break from their careers in marketing to help him launch the business. What was meant to be a short spell for the couple turned into 20 years.

Sadly, Benny passed away in 2019, however, Mark and Dominique have continued to nurture and develop his legacy.

They say that the key to their success is their focus on sourcing the best quality raw materials and wherever they can, source their products locally from small, likeminded family-run businesses.

They insist on using fresh fish and potatoes rather than frozen and pre-cut and say this is a key factor to maintaining their reputation.

"Our customers are very discerning and we know what they expect from us. There are fewer and fewer fish and chip shops who source fresh produce but we know the difference is in the end product and so do our customers.”

Over their 20 years, Benny T’s has supported a number of local charities including Strathcarron Hospice, Meadowbank Car 4 U hospital transport charity, The Margaret Lee Breast Cancer Endowment Fund, as well as The Fisherman’s Mission.

They have also forged close links with Falkirk Football Club being long-term sponsors of the club’s Family Stand. Their association with the club has become a talking point for many die-hard Falkirk fans with some claiming that the sighting of any potential new players at Benny T’s signals an imminent new signing.

Mark said: “When he was the club’s manager, John Hughes and his coaching team were regulars in the restaurant and on a few occasions, they would bring along a potential new player for a meal. The fans caught on to this and ever since, anytime the manager and a player are spotted here, it’s taken as an indication that there’s a new signing at the club.”

The couple head up a team of 36 employees and praised their efforts, saying: “We have an amazing team behind us, some of them have been with us from the very beginning whilst others weren’t even born when we first opened. They bring the business to life and work hard to achieve our shared goals.”

To celebrate their 20th birthday, Benny T’s will be offering 20 per cent off all meals in the restaurant and takeaway on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 19 and 20 (excludes children’s meals).

They are open these days from noon to 9pm with last orders in the restaurant at 8pm, call 01324 678 730 for a reservation.