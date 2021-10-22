Falkirk area chip shop makes national awards final

Falcone’s, in North Main Street, Carronshore, is in the running for the Scotland’s Best Fish and Chips title – and they did not even know they were nominated.

A spokesperson for Falcone’s stated: “Thank you to all who voted for us to make it to the final in only our first year back. And to Team Falcone’s, who work tirelessly to make our shop what it is. The simple fact of the matter is we love making people’s tea.”

Falcone's is in the running for a major award

The Scottish Italian Awards invite members of the public vote for their favourite Italian venues and businesses across the country and the five with the most votes in each category make the final.

Falcone’s will now be visited by a panel of independent judges and then hopefully receive the title at the Scottish Italian Awards gala event later in the year.

