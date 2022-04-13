Job opportunities aplenty as Falkirk Council graduate scheme opens

A Falkirk Council spoksesperson said: “The graduate scheme is now open and we are looking for some fresh faces. With some exciting roles available, the graduate scheme is an opportunity to lay down a great foundation for your future career.

“Our graduate scheme allows you to get experience in local government while developing technical, personal and leadership skills, using and building on the knowledge you gained at university or college.

There are a number of career opportunities for graduates at Falkirk Council

“What the council gets in return is a commitment that you will inject new perspectives and ways of thinking to help transform our services.”

There are a number of roles for graduates available in climate change, bereavement services, planning policy, engineering design, marketing and lots more.

Applications close on April 29, with interviews scheduled to be held in May or June.