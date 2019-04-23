Ineos recruitment selection underway following jobs fair

A wide-scale recruitment process has began at Ineos Grangemouth with senior management figures considering applications from those who attended the recent jobs fair or sent CVs in.

Project manager at the petrochemicals giant, Nigel Falcon hailed the employment event, which attracted more than 700 people to Grangemouth Town Hall, a huge success and thanked those who took the time to attend.

“Consistent sustained investment by INEOS into its Petrochemical business creates long term employment opportunities,” he said.

“We were delighted by the response to our jobs fair from prospective candidates and to the roles and vacancies our Grangemouth investment is creating now and in the future.

“With more than 700 people visiting the jobs fair, it will take us some time to work through all of their CVs and give due consideration to each so would ask applicants to please bear with us.”

There are a number of new roles available at the Grangemouth site following the company’s recent investment announcement to construct a new £350 million state of the art, energy efficient power plant.

The new energy plant will modernise steam and power generation to the INEOS

petrochemical and Petroineos refining plants, together with the Forties Pipeline System, for decades to come.

Job seekers who could not attend the jobs fair but would still like to be considered for Ineos jobs can apply by visiting www.ineosopportunities.co.uk