Falkirk couple arrested during Extinction Rebellion climate change protest

A husband and wife from Falkirk were two of 29 people arrested during a climate change protest in Edinburgh city centre.

Richard (67) and Cath Dyer (69) joined hundreds of fellow Extinction Rebellion Scotland supporters in blocking the capital’s North Bridge last Tuesday to highlight what they say is a global “climate emergency” as rallies took place in cities around the world as part of an International Rebellion.

Richard Dyer at the Extinction Rebellion protest

The pair, who currently live in an environmentally friendly home in Drossie Road, were held overnight and charged with breach of the peace after attending what was the couple’s first street protest.

Extinction Rebellion called for non-violent civil disobedience to force the UK Government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025.

Richard, who worked as a GP in Bonnybridge and Banknock along with his wife, has vowed to continue supporting the Extinction Rebellion cause.

He also confirmed he intends to plead guilty and expects to be fined.

The Classic Music Live! Falkirk chairman said: “We decided recently the most urgent priority is the climate emergency because we feel the existence of mankind and particularly our children and grandchildren is really threatened and, in two or three generations, people might not survive because the earth will not be inhabitable.

“We were asked if we would be prepared to be arrested if that came up and we said yes because we’re retired so our jobs are not going to be at risk so we have not got as much to lose as many people.

“Throughout police were very professional and polite and respectful. I would praise police very highly because they did their job extremely well.

“We were handing out leaflets explaining to people what was going on because a lot of people were asking questions.

“The Extinction Rebellion organisation looked after us very well.

“It was all very well organised. The police, the buses and the taxis had been informed to try to minimise disruption.”

He added: “We don’t want to annoy people but we feel that we have to create enough disturbance to bring people’s attention to what’s happening.

“The scientific evidence is very clear.

“We all need to change our lifestyles.”