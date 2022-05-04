Ineos begins Grangemouth hydrogen pipeline project

The project, which is funded by the Energy Regulator and gas distribution companies, will see hydrogen supplied by Ineos travel through a 29km section of decommissioned pipeline.

It is hoped the trial run of the pipeline will help determine how existing natural gas networks can be repurposed for hydrogen.

Ineos Grangemouth chairman Andrew Gardner said: “We believe Grangemouth is the ideal location in Scotland to create a hub for hydrogen production, use and export. This trial, in partnership with SGN, will play an important role in helping to make hydrogen distribution networks a reality.”

Ineos has teamed up with SGN trial the hydrogen pipeline which runs from Grangemouth to Granton

SGN director of energy futures Gus Mcintosh added: “Our local transmission system is part of the national critical infrastructure that reaches millions of homes and businesses across the UK.