Ineos begins Grangemouth hydrogen pipeline project

Petrochemical giant Ineos has teamed up with SGN to create a hydrogen pipeline that runs from Grangemouth to Granton in Edinburgh.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:17 pm

The project, which is funded by the Energy Regulator and gas distribution companies, will see hydrogen supplied by Ineos travel through a 29km section of decommissioned pipeline.

It is hoped the trial run of the pipeline will help determine how existing natural gas networks can be repurposed for hydrogen.

Ineos Grangemouth chairman Andrew Gardner said: “We believe Grangemouth is the ideal location in Scotland to create a hub for hydrogen production, use and export. This trial, in partnership with SGN, will play an important role in helping to make hydrogen distribution networks a reality.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Ineos has teamed up with SGN trial the hydrogen pipeline which runs from Grangemouth to Granton

Read More

Read More
Grangemouth cafe's new project focuses on food and the community

SGN director of energy futures Gus Mcintosh added: “Our local transmission system is part of the national critical infrastructure that reaches millions of homes and businesses across the UK.

"So, re-purposing it for hydrogen could support a hydrogen system transformation that is least cost and least disruptive to our customers.”

IneosGrangemouthEdinburghScotland
News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter