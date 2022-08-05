Ineos backs bid for green freeport in Grangemouth

The bid will bring together key partners – including Ineos – who are ideally placed to facilitate and accelerate investment into the region together with addressing and tackling the challenges that lie ahead to achieve a just and fair transition to net zero carbon emissions.

Ineos stated it is already playing its part, delivering on the fundamental elements that underpin and complement the Forth Green Freeport bid – providing good quality jobs at its Grangemouth site.

This includes the construction of a new energy plant, an investment in hydrogen production that will see a new hydrogen hub in the region along with a focus on improved manufacturing operations and research and development that is delivering new ranges of polymers with increasing amounts of recycled content.

Ineos is backing the bid to establish a green freeport in Grangemouth

Ineos Grangemouth CEO and chairman Andrew Gardner said: “We are proud to be part of the bid consortium led by Forth Ports Limited, which brings together key public and private sector organisations with a shared goal, to deliver a just and fair transition to net zero in the region, along with the vision to reindustrialise and create economic development for the whole country.