Plans to bring new housing development to Reddingmuirhead

According to the planning documents, planning permission for housing in this area has already been granted.

The documents stated: “This application looks to substitute the house types on this area with the Springfield design, while maintaining a similar mix to the current permission.

"The application site extends to circa 0.81 hectares/1.99 acres, with the wider permission site and allocation extending to 1.11 hectares/2.74 acres. The site itself sits centrally within the wider Reddingmuirhead development, which began construction around the early to mid 2010s.

The application was lodged with Falkirk Council

"The site access and internal road layout very much mirrors what has permission, with no fundamental changes proposed to this. As for the positioning of the units, again, the positioning of the houses follows a similar pattern to what is proposed already.

“The application for the plot substitution and remix follows the existing planning permission on this allocated housing site and will bring much needed affordable housing to an area of high demand.

"The planning permission on the site was granted in April 2021 for the erection of 34 houses and 6 flats, therefore, it is clear there is a desire for housing on this site and in this location.