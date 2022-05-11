The 23-year old was seen driving in lane two of the M90 Queensferry Crossing driving southbound and was fined £100 with three points added to her licence.

Also as part of Operation Tramline, police fined a man on the Edinburgh City Bypass driving a HGV, and had both hands on his mobile and was steering with his forearms.

Road policing officer Tom Aitken commented: “Reducing the number of road casualties is a priority for Police Scotland and we are always looking at ways to enhance our ability to investigate road traffic offences.

“As well as working closely with partners to help make roads safer for all road users, we regularly use footage from dash-cams, head-cams and CCTV to investigate road traffic offences.

“Most people know the effect alcohol and drugs can have on driving, but the small things can be overlooked. It is just not smart eating as you are driving, it is downright dangerous.

“The same goes for using any mobile device and reading. Acting like this means you are distracted and therefore not in proper control of your vehicle. A split second lapse in concentration could result in a crash.

“Not wearing a seatbelt is life-threatening. If you are not fully secure then the consequences if you are involved in a crash could be deadly.

"Road policing officers unfortunately see the devastation this causes and we urge drivers to be responsible and make sure they are safe."