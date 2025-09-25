Housebuilder secures land for 226-house development in Falkirk area

Cala Homes has now secured the purchase of land it needs to develop “a vibrant new neighbourhood” of 226 houses.

Following the acquisition of the 38.9 acre site to the south of Crawfield Road, in Bo’ness, the firm is now moving forward to deliver The Crawfields – as the new development will be called.

Planning consent was secured in July for 226 homes, comprising 192 private and 34 affordable homes.

Cala say the development will feature a carefully considered mix of “Cala house types”, ranging from three-to-five-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and bespoke 2.5-storey homes.

The Crawfields development will feature a mix of 'Cala style' homes (Picture: Submitted)

All properties will incorporate sustainable features such as air source heating systems and electric vehicle charging points.

The development will include landscaped green spaces with multi-use paths linking the John Muir Way to Linlithgow Road, a new retail facility on Crawfield Road and a recreational park along the southern boundary, offering woodland and meadow areas for residents and the wider community to enjoy.

Cala states The Crawfields has been designed to complement the "existing character of Bo’ness”

Michael Clements, land manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “We're pleased to have completed the land acquisition and to be moving forward with preparatory works at The Crawfields.

“Beyond enhancing the volume and quality of housing in the area, this development will make infrastructure improvements for the community to enjoy including new multi-use paths, landscaped open green spaces and a new retail facility on Crawfield Road."

Groundworks at The Crawfields are anticipated to begin in autumn 2025 with the first homes available from autumn 2026.

