Hopes are high Grangemouth pub could be opening its doors again three years after closure

Excitement is building in Grangemouth as reports surfaced regarding a popular public house possibly opening its doors once more.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Earl of Zetland, in Bo’ness Road, has been closed since 2022 but residents have reported activity in and around the building – which was once a church – in recent weeks.

One resident stated they had actually talked to the new new owner outside the building and he stated it was going to become a bar and grill serving up steaks and pizzas and would hopefully be open in a few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident stated they saw ovens and other equipment being taken into the property.

The Earl of Zetland closed its doors back in 2022 (Picture: Submitted)

Speculation aside, it appears the premises has now been sold.

Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions put the Earl of Zetland up for auction back in February 18 and now, according to the TSA Property Consultants website, the property – listed at offers over £99,000 – has been purchased.

Back in 2022 it was announced the pub would be closing for good, with staff stating: “The Earl of Zetland will be closing its doors for the last time and not reopening, due to the maintenance issues and high costs the pub is just not feasible to run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises was built in 1884 by the Free Church of Scotland as Charing Cross and West Parish Church and was converted into a pub in 2008.

Ownership changed hands several times, with JD Wetherspoon running things until Hawthorn Leisure took it over in 2015 and sold it in 2017 to Admiral Taverns, who put it on the market through property agent Colliers in 2022 with a £250,000 asking price.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper