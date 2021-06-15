Olympian summer holiday challenge for Falkirk youngsters

The two organisations have joined forces ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games to inspire primary schools, early years settings and families in Scotland to help children challenge themselves in individually chosen activities – anything from running and jumping, to reading or baking.

The Red Cross hopes schools and families will pledge small amounts of money to help support the charity’s vital work and have lots of fun in the sun at the same time.

The Be Your Best challenge, which launches on June 28, also encourages children to aim for their own “personal best”.

Olympic gold medal winner Sally Gunnell is encouraging youngsters to sign up to the Be Your best challenge

Fran Smith, Red Cross community fundraising manager, said: “Every child has a different talent and it’s important for them to develop these and be recognised for their efforts.

"They could aim to swim a record number of lengths or do a daily mile – but they might decide to smash a target list of new spellings or lift a record amount of litter in their community.”

Sally Gunnell, who won an Olympic gold in the 400m Hurdles at the 1992 Barcelona Games, said: "I’ve supported the British Red Cross for years and I’m delighted two organisations close to my heart have come together to support local communities.

“Schools or families can sign up for a fundraising pack until July 12 with plenty of curriculum-linked resources, fundraising ideas, posters, stickers and inspiring stories from Team GB athletes.”

Visit the site for more details on the Be Your Best fundraising pack.

