Grangemouth port welcomes new 'Scottish Express' service

The recently launched service, operated by CMA CGM Group – a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions – calls into Grangemouth each Thursday.

It was launched to support growing exports from Scotland’s largest exporters, who transport produce from Leven and Shieldhall through Grangemouth and into Europe to service worldwide destinations.

The SCX service rotation is a weekly route to mainland Europe, from Grangemouth via Teesport to Rotterdam, and will be capable of handling around 20,000 containers per annum through the Port.

The arrival of the Skylight signalled the beginning of the new service at the Port of Grangemouth

James Leeson, General Manager at CMA CGM UK, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new SCX service at the Port of Grangemouth. This is an

important addition to the Scottish market with a fixed day weekly service and increases Scotland’s connectivity to mainland Europe and beyond.

“We are committed to supporting economic growth within the areas we operate, and I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside Forth Ports as we expand our service offering in Scotland.”

Forth Ports head of operatons Derek Knox said: “The new Scottish Express service is great news for Grangemouth and for Scotland. The Port of Grangemouth plays a

key role in Scotland’s logistics and freight sector and this new weekly call will increase the frequency of vessels connecting to mainland Europe and we welcome the

team from CMA CGM and Containerships to our container terminal.

“The additional shipping capacity created from this new direct freight service to Europe will play a key role in fulfilling the demands of the Scottish market trading with European and International destinations.