Grangemouth port operator helps plot career course for new starts

Forth Ports’ efforts to help their new employees set off on a successful career has allowed them to enter the prestigious “5 Per cent Club”.

Following a rigorous review across their business, Forth Ports – which is responsible for operations at the Port of Grangemouth – has been awarded the Silver accredited membership of exclusive club.

The company’s strong commitment to early career employees through “earn and learn” initiatives which include apprenticeships, graduate opportunities and sponsored student placements.

The independent audit, which took place earlier this year, thoroughly assessed the company’s current efforts, future ambitions and commitment to social mobility, diversity, and inclusion.

Forth Ports has an existing community of 69 graduates and apprentices already working across the business in a wide range of roles and plans to recruit a further 20 exciting early career roles across their ports which they will launch in early in 2025.

Michelle Primrose, Forth Ports’ chief people officer, said: “Being awarded Silver status is an important achievement for us as it demonstrates the significant investment and importance we place in our early career opportunities as well as the continuous learning and professional growth of all our people.

"As we get ready to launch our new early careers roles in 2025, we are looking forward to further increasing our talented workforce across our growing business.”

Mark Cameron OBE, chief executive at the 5 Per cent Club, said: “We are incredibly proud of the outstanding employers, like Forth Ports who have gone above and beyond to invest in the future of their workforce through a diverse range of 'earn and learn' initiatives.

"Their dedication, especially during these challenging times, deserves to be celebrated. By achieving Silver membership, Forth Ports has shown an exceptional commitment to shaping the skills of tomorrow, contributing not only to their business but to the wider economy.”

Gill Cronin, director of operations at the 5 Per cent Club, added: "It is inspiring to witness the dedication and passion our members bring to providing meaningful career development opportunities.

" Forth Ports Silver membership highlights their leadership in creating impactful learning environments that prioritise inclusion and diversity. As we see 20 per cent of our members reaching these prestigious tiers, it’s a true reflection of how companies like Forth Ports is laying the groundwork for the future talent pipeline.”