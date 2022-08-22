Grangemouth petrochemical complex owners Ineos announce almost £500 million of profits

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ineos made a net profit of £472 million last year

After posting a net loss of £226 million back in 2020, the firm has reportedly soared to record profits of almost £500 million in 2021.

Ineos stated it benefited from the average gas prices rising by 264 per cent to 91p per therm during the period and prices are said to have grown further since then.

Revenue from the firm's operations in the North Sea shot up from £167million to £514million over the period.

Fellow energy giants BP and Shell also reported huge profits earlier this year.

The announcement of the record profits for Ineos comes at a time of mounting concern rising energy prices will lead to fuel poverty for millions of residents throughout the UK this winter.