Grangemouth hot tub business closes 'with immediate effect'

The Hot Tub Supercentre in Gateway Business Park on Beancross Road announced on its website had it closed “with immediate effect”.

In a post it stated: “Unfortunately due to current ongoing world events and economic changes, American Hot Tubs (trading as The Hot Tub Supercentre) has been forced to close with immediate effect.

“We are devastated and gutted to say the least.

The Hot Tub Supercentre premises in Gateway Business Park, Grangemouth, were lying empty today

" We will no longer be selling hot tubs nor able to carry out any aftercare on spas.”

On the website it gives people options for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but all click through to the same message that it is now closed.