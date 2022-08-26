Grangemouth hot tub business closes 'with immediate effect'
A Grangemouth hot tub business has suddenly ceased trading.
The Hot Tub Supercentre in Gateway Business Park on Beancross Road announced on its website had it closed “with immediate effect”.
In a post it stated: “Unfortunately due to current ongoing world events and economic changes, American Hot Tubs (trading as The Hot Tub Supercentre) has been forced to close with immediate effect.
“We are devastated and gutted to say the least.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Mail: Postal workers in Falkirk to walk out in series of four days of strike action
-
2
Study claims the average young person in Falkirk never expects their annual salary will ever top £50,000
-
3
Falkirk area golf range is driving towards expansion
-
4
Falkirk travel firm brings back apprenticeship programme
-
5
Ineos warns Grangemouth residents of venting noise disturbance
" We will no longer be selling hot tubs nor able to carry out any aftercare on spas.”
On the website it gives people options for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but all click through to the same message that it is now closed.
The signage is already down from the building in Grangemouth and the property was deserted earlier today.