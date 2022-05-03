Grangemouth flotation tank business still buoyant 12 months on

The Res(e)t Float Centre, in Epoch House, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth even helped a few Falkirk FC football players from the nearby Falkirk Stadium get over injuries last year.

The centre’s co-owner Susan Bell said: "We had two representatives of Falkirk FC and the team’s physio visit us to try out the tanks. They found it really great and enjoyed the relaxation part of it. From then on we had players coming in regularly, but more so last year than this year.”

The centre’s two sleek and stylish, almost spaceship-like i-sopod flotation tanks have rarely been idle over the last 12 months.

Res(e)t Float Centre owners Susan Bell (left) and Donna Dick show off one of their i-sopod flotation tanks

Susan said: “It’s been really busy, especially at Christmas time, which was amazing for us with lots of new clients coming in through people buying them vouchers as presents – Mother’s Day was the same and we always have people coming because someone wanted to treat them for their birthday.

"We are open seven days a week and most of the time we are really busy.”

Susan and her pal and business partner Donna-Jane Dick were inspired to open the Res(e)t Float Centre after they had a life changing float in an Edinburgh isolation tank and the pair have never looked back since securing the premises in Epoch House.

Susan said: "Some days I just think about it and can’t believe how far we’ve come from that day we went through to Edinburgh. We have made so many great friends over the last year.

"When we started I thought it was just going to be about people coming to use the pods to relax, but we have helped people who suffer from fibromyalgia and arthritis – one person came out of the pod in tears because it was the first time they had some relief from the pain they were in.

"It has also helped a lot of pregnant women too.”