Falkirk travel agent on a recruitment drive

The UK firm, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, launched its recruitment drive this week, stating it is offering potential candidates an array of benefits, including discounts on holidays and the opportunity to travel the world.

Barrhead Travel currently employs over 500 people, and its team of experts take care of everything to give peace of mind – rather than using automated online search engines.

Positions available range from travel consultant right up to store manager.

Barrhead Travel is looking to recruit new staff

In addition to the recruitment drive, Barrhead Travel is continuing to offer young people the chance to grow a prosperous career as a supporter of Modern Apprenticeships and the Kickstart scheme.

From sales to administration and from marketing to IT, there are a variety of opportunities for young people to launch a lifelong career in travel.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “Following two years of ups and downs, we’re delighted to see the tourism sector emerge once again. The renewed demand in travel has allowed us to expand our offering, in turn growing the team and offering expert training facilities.

“Demand for travel has continued to grow by around 20% per month since January and we anticipate that the expertise of a reputable travel agent will be highly sought after.