Grangemouth firm's first ever biochemical shipment motors down to England
The cargo containing bioacetone and biobutanol is now on its way to a processing plant in Chesterfield as part of a long-term deal with internationally renowned chemical distribution company Caldic.
Caldic will distribute the green chemicals to their customers across the world, which include manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, personal care and homecare products, such as screenwash for cars, paints, shampoos, hand lotions, soaps, perfumes and more.
Celtic Renewables, based in Caledon Green, Grangemouth, uses its low-carbon technology to convert by-products and waste from various industries such as food, drink and agriculture.
These green chemicals generate up to a 65 per cent carbon saving in comparison to petrochemicals and for every tonne of bioacetone or biobutanol produced, almost three tonnes of carbon is saved.
As part of the distribution deal with Caldic, this tanker delivery marks the first of regular shipments to follow.
Mark Simmers, CEO of Celtic Renewables, said: “Our plant is the first of its kind, turning our ideas and aspirations into reality. As the world’s first biorefinery to produce and supply green chemicals at this scale, we are proud to lead the way in the green chemical revolution.
“From an idea that started out in the lab, our fermentation is now at a scale of 100,000 litres for each batch that we run through – a process that has been born, developed and proven in Scotland where our global technology centre is based.
“We are already looking into three to four larger scale biorefinery opportunities which we are aiming to develop in the next four to five years, with a combined output of 32,000 tonnes per annum. We are seeking to deploy our tech through licensing and partnerships across the globe.
“The chemical industry relies heavily on fossil fuels, but we know the demand for green chemicals is incredibly strong. Our bioacetone and biobutanol can reduce the chemical industry’s carbon emissions, and our technology has the potential to dramatically reduce the environmental footprint of everyday consumer products.
"We now have the tools and commercial capability to displace the chemicals made from gas and oil in the manufacturing process.”
