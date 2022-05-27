Grangemouth business: IKM celebrates silver anniversary with gold accreditation

A company celebrating its silver anniversary has received a gold award.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 27th May 2022, 4:45 pm

IKM Consulting Limited has its head office in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth from where its team of engineers and environmental scientists work predominantly within the energy sector, helping clients with industrial risk management and environmental sustainability.

It recently received its gold accreditation by Investors in People and Investors in Young People.

This followed a three year rolling assessment of its commitment to supporting staff learning and development.

IKM Gold Investors in People award, left to right: Ian MacLachlan, chairman; Michelle Thomson MSP; Liz Copland, environmental director, and David Taylor, MD . Pic: Michael Gillen

The award was recently presented by Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson after she met staff.

David Taylor, managing director, said: “We’re celebrating our 25th Anniversary this year, and obtaining our Investors in People and Investors in Young People gold accreditation is reflective of the commitment we’ve made not only to our staff, but to our clients and the wider community.”

IKM employs approximately 60 people at in Grangemouth, and recently launched a new regional office in Runcorn, Cheshire, making it well placed to hire new staff and graduates looking for opportunities within STEM environments.

IKM's gold accreditation from Investors in People

Liz Copland, director, said: “We’ve put a lot of work and focus into how we mentor, train and encourage our staff to continue their professional development. The IIP and IIYP programmes are assessed every three years, so going from silver to gold status this year is a rewarding outcome and reflective of a lot of effort from our staff.”

Investors in people has been running worldwide for more than 30 years, helping over 50,000 organisations and 11 milion people.

