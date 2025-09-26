Give up the bru for some milk from a coo?: Dairy visits Falkirk with its 'Fizzy Exchange' initiative

Graham's Family Dairy is calling on the people of Falkirk to surrender their beloved fizzy drink cans for a healthier option at a pop-up event.

The campaign, marking Organic September, gives people the opportunity to trade in unhealthy cans and bottles of fizzy juice in exchange for Graham’s award-winning Organic Whole Milk.

An annual nationwide initiative run by the Soil Association, Organic September highlights organic produce and its nutritional and environmental benefits.

To this end, from noon to 2pm in on Tuesday, September 30 in Falkirk Central Retail Park, people will be encouraged to make the swap to the healthy option at Graham’s Fizzy Exhange.

Jean Graham, of Graham's Dairy, will be returning to her home town to give people the chance to swap their fizzy juice for some organic milk (Picture: Submitted)

Growing up in Falkirk, Jean Graham was part of her father’s family business, Bishop’s of Falkirk, from age 11 and headed off to Glasgow University at 16 to study Mathematics and Astronomy.

After marrying Dr Robert Graham, Jean joined the family business – sharing her father’s intuition she encouraged the family run dairy to expand into retail, where they opened their very first shop in the heart of Bridge of Allan, today Dr Graham fondly names his wife as ‘the brains of the business’.

Jean Graham at Graham’s Family Dairy said: “I always love returning to my hometown of Falkirk. Seeing how much the town has evolved since my time there is something I enjoy.

"I’m looking forward to welcoming those who want to swap their favourite fizzy drinks for our organic milk, all produced from cows right here in Scotland. Our Organic Whole Milk is unhomogenised, giving customers the rich, creamy taste of milk just like in the old days – full of natural goodness and nutritional benefits, just as it was when my husband first started working alongside his father.

"Milk provides essential nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamin D, and B vitamins that support strong bones and muscles – a far cry from most fizzy drinks, which are little more than empty calories from sugar.”

Scotland’s first-ever ‘Fizzy Exchange’ was held earlier this month in Bridge of Allan and saw dozens of juice cans traded in for milk, proving that for at least one afternoon, organic whole milk could rival the nation’s other national drink – naming no names.

