Massive new hairdressing and beauty supplies store opens in Falkirk

Managed by Angela Tweedie, the 10,000 square foot store – located in Granary Square, Bankside – is the fifth Hair and Beauty World branch in Scotland, following on from premises in Ayr, Paisley, Dunfermline and Aberdeen.

The team will now hope the store – like other branches before it – will grow and develop to become a hub for the local hairdressing community, selling high end hairdressing products and furniture to those in the trade.

Hair and Beauty World director Michael Connolly said: “This opening marks a new chapter for Hair and Beauty World, as we unveil our fantastic new store here in Falkirk. We are delighted to provide not only our customers, but the wider Scottish hairdressing community, with a facility to purchase, educate and enjoy.

"Sean, Angela, Murray and the whole team have worked incredibly hard over the last year to bring this all together and we are delighted to celebrate this achievement with you all.”

Industry icon Anthony Mascolo joined the team for the day, including directors Michael Connolly, Sean McDonough and Joe Coubrough, to cut the red ribbon to officially open the new store.

Mr Mascolo said: “To be present at such a fantastic occasion is something I am delighted to be a part of. For me, the relationship between the customer and the

distributor is one that is extremely important.

“And, as we know, having one to one contact is something we will cherish. It’s great to see the team unveil this fantastic new facility for the Scottish hairdressing industry and I wish you all the success for the future.”

The new store is home to a variety of hair and beauty products which Hair and Beauty World states will fulfil every salon’s needs and requirements. The space

also includes a state-of-the-art education facility and luxury interior showroom, where a wide array of the latest salon furniture can be viewed under the guidance of Murray Bruce.

