Forth Ports’ Grangemouth visit for Shadow Minister

Graham Simpson, Shadow Minister for Transport and Central Scotland MSP, visited the company at its local site to llearn more about its vision for its Firth of Forth Green Freeport.

The MSP met with Carole Cran, chief financial officer and other executives, who updated him on their Freeport bid progress and their plans for additional site development.

Forth Ports’ proposal shows a potential to generate up to 50,000 new green jobs and act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Simpson, Shadow Minister for Transport and Central Scotland MSP at Forth Ports Grangemouth site

MSP Simpson said: “There is a lot to be excited about in the region with this bid potentially bringing huge investment and possibly thousands of jobs to the area.

“The benefits of this proposal will be wide-reaching, which is great news for the local community, people and businesses of Grangemouth and I look forward to seeing the detailed application.”

Forth Ports Grangemouth is Scotland’s largest port handling 9 million tonnes of cargo each year and is a crucial exporting hub handling 30% of Scottish GDP.

It is also Scotland’s largest ports operator, owing seven ports on the east coast.

Ms Cran said: “It was great to showcase our plans for Grangemouth as we look to build upon Scotland’s export centre and logistics hub.

“The legacy of the green freeport will be more long-term jobs and high-value business growth.”