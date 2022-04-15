Churches taking part included Francis Xavier's, Christchurch, Grahamston United, Bainsford and Trinity.

In Pictures: Falkirk churches stage Walk Of Witness through town centre to mark Good Friday

Churches across Falkirk came together to mark Good Friday with a special walk through the town centre.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:27 pm

Congregations from several churches took part in a Walk of Witness.

It featured a processional Cross which led them through the centre of the town.

It started at St Francis Xavier Church, and proceeded to Asda, then up Lint Riggs to Trinity Church, and on to Howgate.

The Walk Of Witness then went on to the corner of Cow Wynd, and finished at the Bandstand.

Walk of Witness for Good Friday

The walk took place on Good Friday

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Walk of Witness for Good Friday

Walk of Witness, Good Friday

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Walk of Witness for Good Friday

The walk started at Francis Xavier's church.

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Walk of Witness for Good Friday

The walk stopped at stopping at Trinity Church.

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

