In Pictures: Falkirk churches stage Walk Of Witness through town centre to mark Good Friday

Congregations from several churches took part in a Walk of Witness.

It featured a processional Cross which led them through the centre of the town.

It started at St Francis Xavier Church, and proceeded to Asda, then up Lint Riggs to Trinity Church, and on to Howgate.

The Walk Of Witness then went on to the corner of Cow Wynd, and finished at the Bandstand.

