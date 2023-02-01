The building that was the home to Marks & Spencer for almost 80 years before its closure in August 2018 will go under the hammer on February 16.

It failed to sell at auction last summer when the starting price was £300,000. This time around 59-63 High Street has a starting price of £140,000.

Acuitus which is holding the online auction listed the property as a “prominent former department store in Falkirk town centre”, adding it was an important link between the High Street and Howgate Shopping Centre.

The Marks & Spencer unit closed in August 2018

It stated: “Alternative uses for the building include gym, residential and healthcare (subject to Change of Use consent).”

The six-storey building had previously been put forward as a suitable location for Falkirk Council to transform into its proposed arts centre to replace the current town hall which the SNP administration want to locate in the heart of the town. The current town hall is due to close next week after the curtain comes down on the final production taking place in the building, Big Bad Wolf’s School of Rock.