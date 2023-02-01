While there was a poignancy about this production from Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company being the last to grace the stage at Falkirk Town Hall before it is knocked down, there was also a sense that it was somehow fitting such a highly talented group of young performers should have the final curtain call.

For many of those on the stage at opening night are definitely the next generation of actors, singers and dancers produced in this area who will go on to great things: forget the stars of tomorrow, they most certainly are the stars of the moment.

School of Rock – The Musical has a simple storyline following frustrated rock star Dewey Finn who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious US prep school. When he discovers the musical talents of his pupils, he enlists the youngsters to form a rock group with the aim of winning the Battle of the Bands contest in the hope that the prize money will end his cash crisis.

Huge credit to Lochlan Black as Dewey who is on stage almost throughout the show and never put a foot – or a note – wrong. He commanded the role – just like namesake Jack Black did in the film 20 years ago. His energy was infectious and the rest of the cast seemed to feed off his star performance.

Lauren Gardner as school principal Rosalie Mullins had a role which showcased her wonderful voice with her performance of Where Did the Rock Go one of the highlights, as was Eva Melville’s Amazing Grace.

Little Katie Walker was a perfect Summer Hathaway, the pupil who wants to follow the rules but ends up as the band’s manager, keeping Dewey and everyone else in their place.

And a big shout out to the band members – Findlay Currie, Oli Peattie-Hume, Morna Brown and Blair Hamilton, who were excellent.

School of Rock is the perfect platform for youngsters with all the classroom scenes but there are also plenty of adult roles and watching this production you have to remind yourself that no-one on stage is over 18 years. The maturity and presence of the cast belies their youth.

It is definitely a high-energy production and full credit to choreographer Emma Connolly for delivering fast moving routines when so many performers are on stage. Director Lindsay Jenkins and musical director Jonathan Graham also deserve their moment in the spotlight for their work with the highly talented young cast who all deserve the rapturous applause they receive.

School of Rock is at Falkirk Town Hall until Saturday, February 4.

Cast: Dewey Finn – Lochlan Black; Rosalie Mullins – Lauren Gardner; Ned Schneebly – Ryan Carlyle; Pattie Di Marco – Bethany Spowart; Zak – Findlay Currie; Freddy – Oli Peattie-Hume; Katie – Morna Brown; Lawrence – Blair Hamilton; Summer – Katie Walker; Tamika – Eva Melville; Billy – Chloe Robertson; Mason – Marley Thomson; Marcy – Elyse Hickey; Shonelle – Lucia Braid; James – Sophia Smith; Sophie – Orla Martin; Madison – Isabella McBride; Mrs Sheinkoff – Abi Kelly; Gabe Brown – Carter Lumsden; Mr Mooneyham – James Marshall; Mr Hamilton – Natalie Johnstone; Mrs Hathaway – Lily McGuire; Mr Williams – Kade Millar; Mr Spencer – Alyssa Allan; Mrs Turner – Alexandra Hannah; Mr Sandford – Ryan Carlyle; Jeff – KIeira Strathie; Security guard – Ella Hawthorne; Police officer – Jorja McFadden; Record store owner – Grace McBride.

Singers: Eva Spacey, Milly McLean, Ava Maxwell, Chloe Gallacher, Alexandra Hannah, Abi Kelly, Keira Strathie, Lily McGuire.

Dance core: Abigail Brown, Georgia Brown, Emma Chambers, Gemma Dick, Amy Gallacher, Nieve Lennon, Jorja McFadden, Emily Morrison, Holly O’Connor, Jessica Riddoch, Grace Stuart, Zara Tierney, Phoebe Williams.

No Vacancy – Carter Lumsden, Alexander Marjoribanks, Kayah Smith, Zak Nicholson, James Marshall.

Ensemble – Carys Black, Emily Brown, Orla Cannon, Isaac Chambers, Ava Christie, Daisy Devlin, Libbi Dowell, Orla Hynes, Emma Johnston, Rhys Laird, Lua Malvessi, Finn Millar, Leila Millar, Sarah Millar, Zoe Stewart, Kaytlyn Walker, Ruby Walker, Yana Weir.

