Former Falkirk High School pupil, 19, named Forth Ports' apprentice of the year

A former Falkirk High School pupil’s ship has really come in after he earned himself the prestigious title of Apprentice of the Year at the Port of Grangemouth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Ports hosted celebration events in Scotland and in Tilbury to recognise the achievements of their talented apprentices and rewarded them for the value they contribute to the business.

In Scotland, Callum Carr, 19, a former Falkirk High student, was named Apprentice of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum began his journey with Forth Ports in 2023 as an Electrical Engineering Apprentice, working toward his qualification through Forth Valley College, which he is expected to complete in 2027.

Callum Carr, 19, was named Forth Ports' apprentice of the year (Picture: Submitted)

He was said to exemplify the core values of Forth Ports, consistently striving for success and serving as an excellent role model for his peers and future apprentices.

Natalie Dalgleish, head of learning and development, said: “At Forth Ports, we recognise the transformative power of apprenticeships in unlocking potential, developing lifelong skills, and creating opportunities for growth.

"During our recent awards ceremony, we emphasised the crucial role that apprenticeships play in shaping careers and driving innovation within our business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apprenticeships are not exclusively for young people embarking on their careers; they serve as a valuable tool for individuals at any stage of their professional journey to upskill, reskill, and explore new opportunities.

“At Forth Ports, we remain dedicated to nurturing talent through initiatives that equip individuals with the skills necessary not only for career success but also for personal development.”

There are currently four MA engineering roles up for grabs at Forth Ports.

Visit the website for more information.