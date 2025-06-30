Food, drink, crafts and classic cars at July's Falkirk Producers' Market

Falkirk Producers Market is back this weekend – and this month the stalls will be joined by a display of classic cars.

The monthly market will take place on Saturday, July 5 and bring fresh local produce, artisan stalls and a lively community atmosphere to the heart of the town centre.

And following a hugely popular appearance last year, the market will see the return of a stunning display of classic cars.

The vintage vehicle enthusiasts are back once again (weather permitting) with an eye-catching selection which is expected to include among others, a 1920s Austin, a 1950s TR3a and a 1970s Ferarri.

The producers market will once again be showcasing the best in food, drink, crafts and more from across the region.

Traders who will be there this weekend are Arbroath Fisheries, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, Just Baked, Re-Wax, SaltRock Brewing, Shining Goddess, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, Unity Paws, Bertos Brownies, Petit Yellow Velo Ltd, Jakesstreetfood, Sconie Naw, Jaspy Enterprises, Moment in Frame, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Krafty Krows, The Tiffin, Purdies Craftworks, The Squinty Baker, D&G Sweetzone and R Anderson’s Fruit & Veg with fresh, in season strawberries.

New traders in July will be Meals by Man which is healthy Chinese meal prep and also Iron Tiger Prints who attended the annual Enchanted Market this year.

Joining the market this month will be local opticians Halcyon Vision, offering free on-the-spot glasses repairs and adjustments. Visitors can also browse a selection of frames and chat with the team about their services and offerings.

The team from the Blooming Bairns will also be there on the day. They will be planting more beautiful flowers around the town centre. Visitors are encouraged to come along, say hello and engage with the team as they continue to brighten up Falkirk.

Jill Cruse, from organisers Falkirk Delivers, said: “With local produce and crafts, family-friendly fun and a vibrant town centre atmosphere, Falkirk Producers Market is a must-visit this weekend.”

Note the classic car display is weather dependent and may be postponed in the event of heavy rain.