Firm gets go ahead to build new gas plant in Grangemouth

The application from BOC Gases Ltd, lodged and validated by Falkirk Council on May 17, to install the new plant at its site in Wholeflats Road, Grangemouth, was given the green light by Falkirk Council on Friday, July 1.

According to the planning documents the new facility will replace an existing gas plant.

The application’s supporting documents stated: “BOC own and operate an existing nitrogen gas plant at the Wholeflats Road site in Grangemouth. As part of a recent decision to re-invest in the site for a further 15 years, BOC require to install new modern plant to replace existing capacity.

The application was granted by Falkirk Council

"The existing plant has been removed leaving a footprint for the new plant. The plant basis of design requires power, water, network connections, all contained and supplied on the existing site.

"The new plant has a similar size to the previous plant but has a taller ‘Cold Box’ – now twenty-two metres high. The plot is approximately 25 metres long and 20 metres square wide and comprises of a compressor process container and cold box.

"The cold box is the only item above 15 metres high and for this reason planning permission is being sought. The other plant items are single storey.”

It was also stated the new facility’s construction incorporates a drain system for rainwater to connect to existing rainwater drains.