Falkirk's Milk Barn has ice cream business licked

Back in 2013 when it opened, some people told Suzannah Reid that no-one would travel to Glen Farm to buy an ice cream cone – but the success of the business has certainly proved doubters wrong.

Situated on the Reid’s family farm which generations have run since 1916, the Suzannah and husband Alistair decided almost a decade ago that there was an opportunity to diversify.

With around 180 milking cows in their 400-strong herd the idea of using their milk at a time when the price had fallen was born.

Suzannah Reid, owner of The Milk Barn, with her latest Taste Our Best VisitScotland award

However, with the farm on the B-road between Glen Village and Shieldhill there were those who wondered if it would work.

But fast-forward nine years and the Reids along with their team of 25 staff are busy making ice cream which they sell seven days a week in the popular Milk Barn.

As well as other sweet treats and light meals, there is a huge takeaway business and youngsters making use of the outdoor play area when the weather is good.

A small corner of the Milk Barn is set aside with toys and books for the youngest customers to give their parents a chance to enjoy a coffee and ice cream while children play.

Suzannah said: “I used to make ice-cream with my grandmother Edwina Mallinson so when the milk price dropped, we decided to diversify into ice-cream.

"I thought at that time if I had five staff then it would be good but there are now five of us making ice cream alone.”

She still uses her gran’s recipe which they regularly experiment with adding different flavours to – when we spoke Suzannah had just finished off a batch of chocolate crumb and toffee crisp which she said looked and tasted delicious.

The Milk Barn recently picked up another Taste Our Best award from VisitScotland which is an accreditation scheme to celebrate businesses serving up locally sourced, quality food and drink.