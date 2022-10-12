Ukrainian web developer secures employment at Falkirk jobs fair

The latest event, which took place at the end of September, in the employer hub at Callendar Square, in Falkirk town centre saw six employers in attendance – including NRL, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, People’s Ford, RHR, Grangemouth Boatmen Association and Forth Valley College.

Vacancies on offer were in retail, customer service, the fire service, construction, care and administration.

A total of 56 job seekers attended and participated in 86 interviews and DWP employer engagement manager Laura Dawson reported multiple pending offers are still being progressed following checks.

The jobs fair at Callendar Square employment hub was a big success for one customer in particular

One success story involved a Ukrainian customer who was looking to work in web development.

A DWP spokesperson said: “They met with the DWP employer adviser for employment support and from the information gathered the adviser contacted a local company called Crunchy Carrots – a highly experienced digital marketing team.

“The Crunchy Carrots’ manager confirmed they had been finding it difficult to fill a web developer vacancy and were very keen to speak to the customer, who then

shared their portfolio and met with the manager and the rest of the team.

“A training period was agreed and paperwork completed for a Sector Based Work Programme (SWAP). On completion of this SWAP the customer was offered the position and secured employment.

"Both employer and customer are delighted with outcome.”

Falkirk job centres are continuing to host local businesses on their premises.

“From job opportunities in job centres to skills academies,” said the DWP spokesperson. “There’s a huge amount of help available, and work coaches are working

tirelessly to get people at any age, or career stage, into rewarding and stable employment.

"Following the success of our Way to Work campaign, we will continue to help more customers find roles in the sectors that need them most, with our job centres and

youth hub providing tailored support.

"We are really ramping up the offer to employers working together to help them to recruit whilst supporting the job seeker into work. We will continue to deliver