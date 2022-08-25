Falkirk travel firm brings back apprenticeship programme

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, has announced the return of its modern apprenticeship programme, forming a partnership with Glasgow Clyde College to deliver Travel Services apprenticeships via its in-house Training Academy.

Over 50 positions will be created with half to be based across Scottish high street locations.

The 12-month Modern Apprenticeship qualification offers an exciting alternative to classroom style training with on-the-job learning and provides the foundation for a successful career in travel and tourism.

Barrhead Travel has resumed its apprenticeship programme

Barrhead Travel will also offer all apprentices a National Minimum Wage during their studies rather than the recommended Apprenticeship rate.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “As someone who started their own career through an apprenticeship scheme, I know the impact that offering young people genuine development and progression opportunities can have.

“Travel and tourism have faced a challenging few years – but there’s no better time to join the industry. Aside from having the opportunity to travel the world as part of your job, travel is one of the most inclusive, rewarding and diverse industries to be part of. Our young people represent the future of travel and I’m excited to play a role in nurturing our industry leaders of the future.