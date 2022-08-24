Falkirk superstore giant donated over 200 meals to those in need this summer
A supermarket chain supported charities by donating over 200 meals to people in need over the summer holiday period.
Aldi – which has branches in Camelon and Falkirk – paired its stores up with local charities, foodbanks and community groups via community giving platform
Neighbourly to donate surplus food to good causes.
Since the partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi’s UK stores have donated more than 25 million meals to over 3600 local causes.
Aldi UK corporate responsible director Liz Fox said: “Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know school holidays are a particularly
hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.
“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Falkirk over the school holidays, helping them provide meals to those who needed them most.”
Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “This push in donations from Aldi was essential in helping these organisations support families.”