Falkirk superstore giant donated over 200 meals to those in need this summer

Aldi – which has branches in Camelon and Falkirk – paired its stores up with local charities, foodbanks and community groups via community giving platform

Neighbourly to donate surplus food to good causes.

Since the partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi’s UK stores have donated more than 25 million meals to over 3600 local causes.

Aldi has been donating food to Falkirk charities and organisations

Aldi UK corporate responsible director Liz Fox said: “Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year-round, but we know school holidays are a particularly

hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Falkirk over the school holidays, helping them provide meals to those who needed them most.”