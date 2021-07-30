Falkirk travel agents welcome the return of international cruises

Barrhead Travel which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, welcomed the move to reintroduce international cruising and believes it will build on the success domestic cruising has enjoyed in recent times.

It believes the popularity of international cruise ship holidays before the coronavirus pandemic will be a trend that will now continue.

Jacqueline Dobson, Barrhead Travel president, said: “We are delighted that international cruising has been given the green light by the UK Government. The programme of domestic cruising in the UK this summer has been incredibly successful.

"Cruise lines, ports and associations have worked tirelessly to ensure they could provide a safe and welcoming onboard experience. It is good news this has been recognised and can now be replicated for UK guests for itineraries further afield.

“Pre-pandemic, cruising was seeing significant growth in popularity – this was reflected in our bookings, with over one third of our customers choosing to cruise. We have only seen demand for future cruising continue to grow with customers booking as far out as 2024.

“Itineraries have become more adventurous and cruise ships are even more luxurious and innovative, making for the perfect holiday combination. In addition, many holidaymakers have enjoyed their first taste of a cruise this summer by embarking on a domestic cruise.

"We anticipate this will enhance future demand as it has provided new-to-cruise customers with a flavour of what they can expect on typical cruise holiday. The news regarding the waiving of quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from Europe and USA is also an important piece of the travel recovery puzzle.

"It will provide our airlines with more confidence and capacity and will ultimately help stabilise demand for both inbound and outbound travel. Crucially, many families and friends will also be able to reunite after months apart.

“We now turn to the UK Government and urge them to continue to make progress with all areas of international travel including the widening of the Green List, consistencies in the traffic light system and reduction in testing costs.”

