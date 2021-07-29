Carronshore's 'Granny Liz' and 'Papa Boab' celebrate 60 years of marriage

Elizabeth Love, who came from Bainsford, was only 18 when she first set eyes on Robert Rankine at Kilbagie Paper Mill in Clackmannan in the late 1950s.

She would bring paper to be cut and trimmed by Letham-born Robert, who operated the guillotine, and it was not long before they became friends.

Fast forward over half a century and the couple, who have lived together in Carronshore for over 50 years, are great grandparents and about to celebrate their major marriage milestone in their oldest daughter’s garden.

Robert Rankine and Elizabeth Rankine on their wedding day at Bainsford Parish Church on July 29, 1961

Recalling those early days, Robert (80) said: “I didn’t have 20 girlfriends or anything like that – one was enough for me.”

As for the marriage proposal, Elizabeth (80) is not too clear about the details.

"I don’t know how it happened,” she laughed. “It just happened. I know he said we’ll get married and that was it.”

The couple were married by Reverend McDougall in Bainsford Parish Church on July 29, 1961.

Papa Boab and Granny Liz, aka Robert and Elizabeth Rankine, celebrate their diamond wedding today

They then set up home together in Kincardine – but that only lasted six months, due to some “plumbing problems”.

Robert said: “We had an outside toilet and they guy next door – who we had to share it with – wasn’t very clean.”

They moved to their beloved Carronshore and have lived there ever since, starting their family with daughter Catherine (59), who was closely followed by sisters Alison (56), Gail (55) and brother Stewart (52).

Over the years the family grew to included eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Elizabeth and Robert, who are now better known as “Granny Liz” and “Papa Boab”, were always taking their children and grand children on camping trips and this is what they enjoyed the most – time with their family.

"The weans loved it,” said Robert. “They could run about wild. I wasn’t into bowling, or going to the pub every night – I just wanted to have a carry on with the weans.”

And now the “weans” are ready to have a carry on with Granny Liz and Papa Boab when they gather with other family members to hold a party for them at one of their houses – a property which includes its very own “garage pub” – this weekend.

Despite a health scare with asbestos which resulted in a half of Robert’s lung being removed a few years ago, the couple are still loving life together.

Even if they do have the odd argument every so often.

“There were times I said I would walk out on him,” laughed Elizabeth. “But we just argue and then we make up again. Since he stopped smoking he’s been a bit of a crab – I call him Crabby Boab.”

Robert added: “Everyone argues – people who say they don’t argue are talking rubbish. People these days are not prepared to fight for their marriage.”

