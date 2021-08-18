Falkirk travel agent to employ 'wellness champions' to combat pandemic effects

Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, launched its original Wellness Steering Programme in 2019 when it pledged to prioritise the health and well being of its employees across the business.

During the pandemic, wellness champions undertook a crucial role as the business moved its entire retail operation to virtual homeworking.

Their champions have been supporting people with personal challenges as lockdown and new ways of working have unfolded.

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

Each of the champions is equipped with a mental health first aider qualification and they are backed by a series of wellness initiatives across the business including company-wide wellness events and a monthly newsletter.

Barrhead Travel stated the initiative is driven by employee-feedback and was designed to ensure everyone felt “connected and supported” during the pandemic.

The company then acted to tackle what has been recognised by business leaders as a significant problem for many businesses and industries affected in so many different ways by Covid-19 and what it has brought in its wake.

Jacqueline Dobson, Barrhead Travel president, said: “We know people sometimes don’t want to talk to their manager or to HR.

"The fact our wellness champions are independent means more of our team members feel able to chat to them and seek support.

“We are working with a local college on providing the necessary training for this important contribution to the well being of our people.”

