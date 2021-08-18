Aldi trolley dash coins in over £700 for Falkirk Foodbank

Josie Shirra, the winner of Aldi Camelon’s Supermarket Sweep, raised the significant total for Falkirk Foodbank, while picking up over £360 in Aldi goods for herself at the same time.

Josie was chosen to take up the trolley challenge after winning an in-store competition at the Redbrae Road supermarket and put on her running shoes for the five-minute, food and goods grabbing dash for her chosen charity earlier this month..

As well as taking home a trolley full of treats, Josie successfully found the three special Scottish products on her shopping list so Aldi doubled the total value of her haul and donated the lump sum to Falkirk Foodbank.

Aldi Camelon's supermarket sweep winner Josie Shirra shows off her amazing haul

Aldi Supermarket Sweep newly crowned winner said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the staff in my local Aldi for being so supportive on the night and for giving me the opportunity to do something positive for Falkirk Foodbank and the community after a very tough year.”

Alastair Blackstock, Chairman, Falkirk Foodbank, said: “Josie did very well under the pressure by raising such a wonderful total. It was a really fun evening. On behalf of Falkirk Foodbank, I’d like to say a great big thank you for organising this and thinking of us at this time.”

This year Aldi will open its 100th store in Scotland – currently the popular retailer has 96 branches in the country – and through events like this supermarket sweep is showing an ongoing commitment to help the communities it serves.

Richard Holloway, Aldi managing director for Scotland, said: “The Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite across the country, and we are so pleased to be able to bring it back after a year hiatus. Congratulations to Josie who managed to raise an incredible total for Falkirk Foodbank and take home a trolley full of Aldi items for herself.”

The Supermarket Sweep, which took place after hours, was run in line with current COVID-19 guidelines and all safety precautions, including social distancing, were adhered to.

