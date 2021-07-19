Falkirk town centre music school gets go ahead

Music tuition firm Planet Keys Ltd lodged an application to change the use of 40 Cow Wynd, Falkirk from an alternative therapy centre to a music school.

Falkirk Council granted permission for the change on July 8.

Planet Keys had lodged another change of use application for the same premises, but that was withdrawn in January this year.

The planning documents stated the building had a “good level of acoustic protection from its immediate neighbours”.

The plans also stated: “The existing building is currently comprised of a cellular office layout. It is proposed this layout will be retained, accommodating a variety of activities ndertaken by the music school – administrative, practical and teaching.”

The school will be open from 5:00pm to 9:00pm from Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

