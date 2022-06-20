Falkirk superstore removes chicken products after glass shards scare

Morrisons, which has a branch in Hope Street, Falkirk, has now recalled 270 gram and 650 gram packs of breaded chicken goujons, with the use by date June 20 and June 21, 2022 because they may be unsafe to eat due to the presence of glass.

It has also recalled 260 gram packs of Morrisons breaded chicken nuggets with the use by date of June 19, 500 gram packs of Morrisons breaded chicken steaks with the use by date of June 18 and 600 gram packs of Morrisons chicken platter with the use by date of June 19.

Morrisons has recalled certain products because they may contain pieces of glass

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell