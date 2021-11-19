Falkirk shops big winners at Scottish Grocer Awards

The cream of the crop of Scotland’s convenience retail sector gathered at the Hilton to celebrate the nation’s most entrepreneurial and community focused retailers and staff

The Scottish Grocer Awards 2021 recognised local stores from across the country at the gala, which was hosted by impressionist Rory Bremner.

It was a great night for the Day Today, in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir, was they took home the Community Retailer of the Year award.

Owners Jawad and Asiyah Javed were already big winners before this event, having claimed the Confectionery Retailer of the Year and Community Retailer of the Year titles in this year’s Local Retailer Awards.

The award for Best New Store went to the Spar, in Maggie Woods Loan, Falkirk.

Owner Anand Cheema, who took over the Spar in 2020, also tasted success earlier in the year, winning Young Retailer of the Year at the Scottish Local Retailer Awards, while the Maggie Wood’s Loan store also received the Refit of the Year Award.

Matthew Lynas, Scottish Grocer editor, congratulated all winners and finalists of the Scottish Grocer Awards, praising them for their exceptional efforts supporting local communities throughout the pandemic.He added: “Scotland’s convenience sector, retailers and store staff the length and breadth of the country have shown just how vital they are to the health and wealth of the nation, supporting communities and acting as a lifeline for many.

“The standard for the Scottish Grocer Awards 2021 has been phenomenal.”

