Falkirk firm's festive musical treats really take the biscuit

The firm, launched by former Banknock pharmacist Fraser McIntyre and his partner back in 2018, has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and now is about to start sending out its special Christmas boxes.

The Biscuit Baron send boxes of biscuits from a different country each month to customers, letting them try new styles and flavours, alongside a magazine with fun facts, history, and scorecard.

Fraser got the idea for the company after he returned from holiday and thinking it would be great if he could enjoy the biscuits he ate on vacation back home and give people a taste of foreign culture

The Biscuit Baron is about to release its new musical Christmas box

Customers have now enjoyed biscuits from the Philippines, Belgium, Spain, Italy Russia and lots of other locations.

Its festive biscuit box will contain full size biscuit packs from a mix of different countries around the world, as well as a festive 24-page magazine, and a music box inside, which will play a Christmas song each time the box is opened.

The Biscuit Baron director Fraser said: “We know how important Christmas is this year, as many plans were cancelled last year. We wanted to offer something really special and unique that’s sure to bring some festive cheer and be a memorable gift.”

The Christmas box is available to order now for delivery in the middle of December.

