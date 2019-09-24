Falkirk property investment company expands portfolio

Falkirk-based commercial property investment and consultancy firm, Bellair, is expanding its portfolio of properties, with the acquisition of two sites, thanks to a £1.2m funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The two properties, both leased to frozen food retailer Iceland, are located in Juniper Green and Corstorphine and are 6169 square feet and 3842 square feet respectively.

Bellair is a family-run business that was established over 100 years ago as a plumbing company and has steadily diversified into property in the past 40 years with Alistair Campbell at the helm.

The highly respected investment firm is currently run by Alistair’s son Colin Campbell as managing director.

He said: “The commercial property market remains competitive and we are pleased to be strengthening our portfolio with these two key properties. Sites such as those at Juniper Green and Corstorphine remain in high demand, as they are important retail sites for consumers, even though they aren’t in central retail hubs.

“Based in Falkirk, we have extensive local knowledge of the central belt and will use active management to ensure business continues to thrive and serve local communities.”

Martin McCourt, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We’ve been working with Bellair for the last ten years and have seen the business grow considerably in that time.

“We’re proud to support family-run businesses and with Colin’s experience in managing the existing portfolio and finding new investment opportunities, we’re confident the business will continue to succeed.”