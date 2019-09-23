Falkirk pub High Spirits has new owners

A popular Falkirk pub has changed hands.

High Spirits in Vicar Street has been sold by Highlands bar and restaurant operator Cru Holdings Ltd to locally-based Knightway Inns Ltd.

Earlier this year the pub raised money for Strathcarron Hospice through cocktail sales

The pub was the company’s first operation outwith Inverness and after 12 months operations, the decision was made to put it on the market.

The deal with the local company was agreed last week and will officially change hands on October 14.

All staff are being transferred under TUPE and it will continue to trade as normal.

The pub, previously operated as Firkins and the Burns Bar.

Cru Holdings managing director Scott Murray said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the community, our customers and of course our staff over the last 12 months, which has seen us realise our goal of operating a bar outside of our native Inverness.

“We have learned a lot from this process, however ultimately the challenges of a remote operation outweigh the benefits of the operation, and we have had to make the tough decision to withdraw from the area.

“The unit is trading extremely well, and we are certain that the new operators will be able to further build on the success.”

He added: “I would like to thank the staff and customers for their continued support throughout the last year. We are proud of what we have achieved, and hope that you are too.”