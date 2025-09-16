Falkirk passengers now boarding firm's new £14 million electric bus fleet

Midland Bluebird launched its new £14 million fleet of 30 zero-emission electric single-decker buses this week.

The firm says the new fleet is a “significant leap forward” in the provision of sustainable public transport across the Forth Valley and this investment by McGill’s Group, owned by Sandy and James Easdale, highlights their ongoing commitment to innovation and decarbonisation within the public transport sector.

The new Yutong E12 vehicles, each capable of carrying up to 70 passengers, feature air conditioning, USB charging sockets, and a whisper-quiet ride.

Equipped with 422kWh capacity batteries, the fleet is supported by significant upgrades to Midland Bluebird’s Larbert depot to facilitate efficient charging and maintenance.

McGills' men CEO Tony Williamson and chairman Ralph Roberts launch the new electric bus fleet in Newmarket Street (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Midland Bluebird’s 38 Falkirk to Stirling service will be fully transformed to operate with electric vehicles, with the daytime frequency of the service increasing to every 15 minutes, Monday to Saturday.

Tony Williamson, chief executive of McGill’s Group, said: “We’re excited to launch these cutting-edge electric buses on the busy Midland Bluebird 38 service linking Falkirk and Stirling.

“With this investment, McGill’s continues to operate one of the UK’s largest electric bus fleets, reinforcing our leadership in the shift to zero-emission public transport across Scotland.

“This rollout reflects the vision of our owners, Sandy and James Easdale, whose ongoing commitment to sustainable travel is helping us deliver a greener network and a better experience for the communities we serve.”

McGills' CEO Tony Williamson welcomes the first passengers to use the brand new bus fleet (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

This latest purchase brings the total number of electric buses in the McGill’s Group fleet to 151 and electric vehicles will also start operating on several other routes in the Forth Valley.

Ian Downie, Head of Yutong UK, said: “McGills were the very first Scottish operator to order our electric vehicles – this order will bring their total Yutong fleet to 125 single decks in operation. We have been delighted to maintain and grow our partnership over the past few years.

"The new Midland Bluebird vehicles have a superb internal and external styling that clearly demonstrates the continued investment that McGill’s Group places into the community.

"The whisper quiet vehicles will be gliding around the Midland Bluebird network and providing clean, zero emission travel for the local residents.”

The new buses are now operational on the number 38 service between Falkirk and Stirling (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

