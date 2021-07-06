Falkirk garage's name has changed but it's business as usual

Formerly known as James Kelly Motor Engineers, the Reddingmuirhead company has now changed its name to KM (Kelly Mitchell) Automotive Ltd and has added a new string to its bow with the addition of a Kelpie Campers – a camper van sales business, which offers great value on converted Volkswagen Transporter camper vans which are stylish, reliable and offer a comfortable, hassle free alternative to tent-based camping.

A spokesperson for KM Automotive Ltd said: “James Kelly would like to take the opportunity to inform his regular and loyal customers he has changed the name of his business.

"We have added two new directors – Jonathan Kelly, son of founder James Kelly, and Kevin Mitchell, which is the main reason for the name change. We aim to preserve and grow the business for many years to come.

James Kelly, founder of James Kelly Motor Engineers Ltd, which is now known as Kelly Mitchell Automotive Ltd.

“James Kelly very much remains involved in the day-to-day running of the business and will still be the face you see – along with his daughter, Suzanne – when you bring your car in for its service, MOT or anything else it requires.

"We remain a small family-run business and will deliver the service and honest opinion on your car just as James has done for the past 30 plus years. We have also acquired the camper van company Kelpie Campers previously owned solely by Kevin and his wife Kirsty and we now sell camper vans.”

KM Automotive Ltd, based at Unit 1-3, Redhouse Industrial Estate, in Shieldhill Road was established back in 1985 and has been carrying out light commercial vehicle and car repairs for the last three decades.

James Kelly, founder of James Kelly Motor Engineers Ltd, which is now known as Kelly Mitchell Automotive Ltd.

The family business values its customers and prides itself on great customer care – always endeavouring give a fair and honest opinion on people’s vehicle and quote the most reasonable prices.

It carries out MOTs for class 4 and diesel vehicle's, all at an affordable price and can also carry out any essential repairs or maintenance customer’s car may need to pass, so you they can get everything done in one place.

Call (01324) 714113 or visit www.km-auto.co.uk for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.