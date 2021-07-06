Camelon pub waits to see if council will let it keep beer garden roof

The application from The Union Inn, in Portdownie, Camelon for planning permission for formation of an outdoor seating area/beer garden including a roofed enclosure has now been lodged with Falkirk Council

Renovation work on the landmark pub, which sits beside Lock 16 on the Forth and Clyde Canal, had been going on throughout the year as the premise’s new co-directors Colin Clark and Forbes Dewar, who lease the historic building from Scottish Canals, looked to re-open it.

The beer garden has been one of the most noticeable changes, as it is located to the front of the premises and features artificial turf, decked areas and picnic benches as well as COVID-19-safe pods, with self-contained areas for small groups.

The Union Inn is waiting to see if it will be able to keep its roofed beer garden area

Earlier this year Mr Clark said: "Hopefully, it will bring some regeneration to the area because it has been neglected for a number of years. The interior will be finished very soon, and the beer garden just a few weeks after that and then we'll be ready to open as soon as we're allowed to.

"We've done a lot of work and it will look very different but we've also tried to make sure that everything is in keeping with its heritage. We've kept the original bar and we've not torn away any original features – we've kept them and tried to highlight them the best we can.”

