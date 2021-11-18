New business wanted to fill historic Grangemouth park's kiosk

The currently vacant kiosk in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park might not be empty for too much longer as moves are now ongoing to find a new tenant to open it up again.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 6:31 pm

The once popular – and usually quite busy – kiosk situated in the the historic public park has been vacant for some time.

However, over the next few weeks Falkirk Community Trust and Falkirk Council are going to publish a tender for the lease agreement for the kiosk and it’s associated amenities.

A new tenant is being sought for the Zetland Park kiosk

A post published on the Zetland Park Regeneration Project Facebook page stated: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of and benefit from the park’s redevelopment.”

The post also gives contact details for any prospective tenants to log their interest in taking on the the vacant premises.

If anyone wants to take up the opportunity to quote they can e-mail [email protected] to be added to the Public Contract Scotland distribution list.

