Will Aid slots running out fast in Falkirk

Falkirk law firms participating in Will Aid – including Marshall Wilson Law Group, Gair and Gibson, Thomas Docherty Solicitors and Morton Pacitti – are experiencing another busy year for interest in the annual campaign, with available appointments running out fast.

Will Aid takes place every November and provides people with a perfect opportunity to get a professionally written will while supporting a good cause.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid campaign director, said: “The pandemic has taught us all how precious and fragile life is. With Will Aid appointments getting booked up in Falkirk, it’s clear that fact remains firmly in people’s minds.

Will Aid slots are going fast in Falkirk

“While it may only seem like a piece of paperwork, a will is an incredibly important document which plays a big role in our lives and the lives of those close to us. A will helps ensure our final wishes are protected and makes things that much easier for the people we leave behind.

“By getting a will during Will Aid you will have access to a fantastic network of solicitors in your area, who are generously volunteering their time and expertise to help get your affairs in order. Not only that, but all donations also support the life-changing work of our nine partner charities.”

Visit www.willaid.org.uk or call 0300 0300 013 for more information on how to book an available slot.

