Falkirk entrepreneur launches recuperol rehydration drink business

After spotting what he says was a gap in the market Rory Devine started his online business, selling the product recuperol earlier this month.

The mixed berry flavour rehydration treatment helps replenish lost electrolytes, vitamins and minerals.

The 21 year old explained: "I used to use a supermarket rehydration treatment myself. It tasted awful but the effects were really good and it was affordable.

Rory Devine has launched his own business, recuperol. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"Some competitors had products which tasted better but were a lot more expensive.

"I found a gap in the market – an affordable solution that both tastes good and works really well.

"So I set off on a journey to find a contract manufacturer that could make a product which tasted good and used the formula.

"The formula on which the drink is based is a World Health Organisation approved formula that was proven to rehydrate faster than water alone.

"I wanted to make a drink that tastes as good as the more expensive ones, but had a cheaper price point.

"Recuperol is the result.”

The former Falkirk High pupil has fully funded the business himself and is now concentrating on running it full time.

He said: “I left school and then worked for three years, save up money and then used it for the business.

"It’s cost me tens of thousands, probably the same amount as buying a house.

“I used to work in sales or a period of time.

"I’ve been enterprising since I was younger.

"I was always really keen on business and sales but I didn't know what it was I wanted to do.

"I used the time out of school to develop my sales ability and customer focus skills while I was thinking of ideas.

"When I spotted this gap in the market I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Despite his product only being available to the public for less than a month, Rory’s already planning ahead on how he could expand the business.

"This first product is supposed to be the spring board and starting point,” he explained.